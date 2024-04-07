Next Article

Gujarat University evicts 7 foreign students after namaz row

By Chanshimla Varah 04:41 pm Apr 07, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Gujarat University has issued an eviction notice to seven foreign students, instructing them to leave their hostel accommodations for overstaying. The group consists of six students from Afghanistanand one East African. As per officials, five of the students have followed the instructions and vacated their rooms. This decision comes in the wake of an incident where foreign students were reportedly attacked for offering namaz on the university's premises.

Official statement

University confirms directive, cites overstay as reason

The university's vice chancellor, Neerja Gupta, confirmed the eviction directive while talking to PTI. She explained that these students had completed their studies and were only residing in the hostel due to pending administrative tasks. A senior official at Gujarat University further clarified that these tasks did not warrant their continued stay on campus. Gujarat University currently accommodates around 180 foreign students.

Repatriation process

University facilitates students' return to home countries

The university has completed the necessary paperwork to facilitate these students' return to their home countries. "We have completed the required paperwork and they can now safely return to their native countries," Gupta stated. She added that the university does not intend to house former students in its hostels, a message that has been communicated to the consulates of the respective countries.

Unfortunate event

Foreign students beaten for offering namaz

The university made headlines last month when international students from different countries were assaulted on campus, allegedly by a group for offering namaz. At least five students were injured in the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment. A student had claimed that there were no mosques on campus or in the university hostel, so they worshiped on the hostel grounds.