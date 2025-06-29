Pakistan army blames India for North Waziristan attack, MEA's response
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has rejected the Pakistan Army's allegations that India was behind a recent suicide bombing in Waziristan. The attack on Saturday killed at least 13 soldiers and injured several others in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. An explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a military convoy, local officials said. The attack was claimed by the suicide bomber wing of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, a faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Official response
'Reject this statement with the contempt it deserves'
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan. We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves." The attack was claimed by the suicide bomber wing of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, a faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
MEA's statement
Statement regarding Pakistan— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2025
🔗 : https://t.co/oQyfQiDYpr pic.twitter.com/cZkiqY1ePu
Rising violence
Attack amid rising violence in Pakistan's border regions
The attack comes amid rising violence in Pakistan's border regions with Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover in Kabul in 2021. Islamabad has accused Kabul of letting its territory be used for attacks against Pakistan, a claim denied by the Taliban. Around 290 people have been killed this year alone by armed groups fighting the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to an AFP tally.
Official condemnation
Pakistan PM condemns attack
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack as a "cowardly act," according to a statement from his office. Army Chief Asim Munir warned that any attempt to destabilize the country would be met with swift retribution. The explosion also caused damage to nearby houses, injuring six children, a police officer said.