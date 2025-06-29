Pakistan army blames India for North Waziristan attack, MEA's response

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has rejected the Pakistan Army 's allegations that India was behind a recent suicide bombing in Waziristan. The attack on Saturday killed at least 13 soldiers and injured several others in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. An explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a military convoy, local officials said. The attack was claimed by the suicide bomber wing of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, a faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Official response 'Reject this statement with the contempt it deserves' MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan. We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves." The attack was claimed by the suicide bomber wing of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, a faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Rising violence Attack amid rising violence in Pakistan's border regions The attack comes amid rising violence in Pakistan's border regions with Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover in Kabul in 2021. Islamabad has accused Kabul of letting its territory be used for attacks against Pakistan, a claim denied by the Taliban. Around 290 people have been killed this year alone by armed groups fighting the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to an AFP tally.