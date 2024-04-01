Next Article

Pannun is a designated terrorist by Indian government

Pannun assassination plot: India responds to US's 'red line' comment

By Riya Baibhawi 03:25 pm Apr 01, 202403:25 pm

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday responded to the "red line" comment made by United States Ambassador Eric Garcetti. The comments pertain to the alleged assassination plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a figure India has labeled a terrorist. Jaishankar confirmed that the Indian government is currently investigating the matter based on information supplied by American intelligence. He said, "The position of my government is that there has been certain information provided to us which we are investigating."

Security concerns

Jaishankar highlights national security interests

The EAM emphasized the importance of this investigation to India's national security interests. "We are conducting this investigation as it pertains to our national security interests," he stated. The minister assured that more details would be disclosed when available, adding, "We will gladly share updates on the investigation when we have them. At present, all we can confirm is that an investigation is underway."

Case background

Details of the alleged assassination plot unveiled

Last year, American prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with plotting to kill Pannun in New York. Gupta is accused of conspiring with an Indian government official to hire a hitman for $100,000 to assassinate Pannun. Recently, Garcetti insisted that no government official should be implicated in such plots. "There must be a red line for all of us that no government or its employees can be involved in plotting the murder of one of our own citizens," he said.

Threats and response

Pannun's threats and Garcetti's response

Garcetti emphasized that the American system safeguards free speech "for better or for worse" while responding to questions on the Khalistani marches and the threats made by Pannun. Pannun, who is general counsel of the US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), holds dual citizenship in America and Canada. He has repeatedly threatened the Indian administration. Last year, he warned that he would disrupt Air India operations and attack the Indian Parliament.

Financial Times report

India-US trading barbs over Pannun since last November

Indian and American authorities have been trading barbs over the issue of Pannun's alleged assassination plot since last November. It started after a report in the Financial Times claimed that the United States (US) government thwarted a plan to assassinate designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. While New Delhi has denied all accusations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country is committed to the law and vowed to thoroughly probe the case.