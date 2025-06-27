India declines UN's offer to join Air India crash probe 

India has declined an offer from the United Nations aviation agency to assist in the investigation of a recent Air India crash, Reuters reported, citing officials. The crash, which took place on June 12 in Ahmedabad , killed at least 260 people aboard a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. In an unusual step, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) had earlier this week offered one of its investigators to join the probe after safety experts criticized delays in analyzing crucial black box data.

Previous assistance Precedents where ICAO assisted in other countries' investigations In the past, the ICAO had sent investigators to assist in high-profile cases, such as the downing of a Malaysian plane in 2014 and a Ukrainian jetliner in 2020. However, these instances were at the request of the respective countries. In this case, Indian authorities refused to grant observer status to an ICAO investigator who was already present in India.

Investigation progress Criticism over delays in analyzing black box data The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India is leading the investigation into this tragic incident. However, there has been criticism over delays in analyzing the black box data. Investigators only downloaded flight recorder data around two weeks after the crash. Safety experts have raised concerns about a lack of information regarding the probe, including whether recorders would be read in India or the United States since the National Transportation Safety Board is participating in the investigation.