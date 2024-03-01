Next Article

The woman called the cops to confess her crime

Kolkata woman kills live-in partner, calls police to confess

By Riya Baibhawi 06:22 pm Mar 01, 202406:22 pm

What's the story A 32-year-old woman stabbed her live-in partner to death in Kolkata and then called the police to turn herself in. According to reports, the couple—Sanhati Paul and Sarthak Das—was experiencing relationship troubles, but what led to the murder remains unclear. Paul and Das developed a relationship on a social networking site and moved in together a couple of years ago. Paul, a makeup artist, has a son from her previous marriage.

At Dum Dum flat

Victim found with multiple stab wounds

After receiving Paul's call, the police arrived at the couple's apartment in Dum Dum and found Das lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. He was immediately taken to the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital but was pronounced "brought dead" upon arrival. Just hours before the tragic event, Das had posted a photo on social media with Paul and her son and captioned it "family."

Investigation underway

Woman arrested under murder charges

Paul confessed to the crime during police interrogation and has since been arrested on murder charges. The investigation is ongoing to determine the precise motive behind the murder. As both Paul and Das were in their 30s and dealing with relationship issues, authorities are looking into any other factors that may have played a role in this heartbreaking incident. Das also worked part-time as a cab driver in addition to being a photographer to make ends meet.

Police statement

Couple had argument, investigation reveals

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Zone, Barrackpore Anupam Singh, stated, "We arrested the woman and seized the murder weapon. She confessed to the crime. " The murder took place on February 27, when Das returned from a pre-wedding photo session in an inebriated state, as reported by OpIndia. An official from Nagerbazar Police Station added, "The two had an argument which snowballed into a scuffle. Paul, in a fit of rage, stabbed Das with a knife."