Ladakh: 5 soldiers inside tank killed in flash flood

By Chanshimla Varah 12:02 pm Jun 29, 202412:02 pm

What's the story Five Indian Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), died after the tank they were traveling in was swept away due to flash floods early Saturday. The accident occurred near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of Ladakh around 1:00am. All five bodies have been recovered, according to defense officials.

Exercise

Soldiers were on a training mission

The soldiers were on a training trip and were crossing the Bodhi River near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometers from Leh, in their T-72 tank when water levels unexpectedly rose, official sources said. Before long, the men and the tank were swallowed up by the rising river. The terrible accident occurred as the tank was traveling to Tangste.

Flood

Ladakh has experienced flash floods since 2005

Since 2005, the Ladakh region has seen a succession of severe flash floods. These flash floods are primarily caused by the region's distinct geographical features, such as its arid climate, high altitude, and rocky terrain, which make it particularly vulnerable to flash flooding triggered by cloudbursts. The most deadly occurred in 2010, when at least 255 individuals were killed, including six foreign tourists.