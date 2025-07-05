Will not rush into US FTA under any pressure: Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India will not rush into signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United States under any pressure of deadlines. Speaking at the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo in New Delhi, he stressed that any trade deal would be announced only when it is "fully finalized, properly concluded and in the national interest."

Ongoing negotiations Week-long talks in Washington Goyal's comments come after India's chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal and his team returned from Washington, where they held week-long talks. Although a draft interim agreement is on the table, key issues related to automobiles and agriculture remain unresolved. India continues to protect its agriculture sector, especially against genetically modified crops and dairy products.

Agricultural protection India's concerns on agriculture, dairy India is wary of allowing soybean and corn imports unless certified as non-GM, given its domestic ban on GM crops. On dairy, India has raised concerns over subsistence-level farming and religious sensitivities around US cattle feed. To protect its farmers, India has softened its demand for the US to withdraw a 26% "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariff announced by President Trump.

Retaliatory measures India to impose tariffs on US goods Separately, India has informed the World Trade Organization (WTO) of its plans to impose levies on some US goods as retaliation against Washington's higher tariffs on automobiles and their components. The proposed suspension of concessions would amount to $723.75 million in duties from products originating in the United States. The current negotiations focus on an "early harvest" deal covering goods only, paving the way for a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement by October 2025.