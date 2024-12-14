Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian students in Canada, despite having valid visas, are being asked to resubmit essential documents and provide proof of attendance and part-time employment.

Indian students in Canada asked to resubmit essential documents

By Snehil Singh 03:55 pm Dec 14, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Indian students in Canada are reportedly being asked by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to resubmit essential documents like study permits, visas, and educational records. This has caused widespread worry among the students, many of whom have valid visas for up to two years. The move is part of IRCC's efforts to tighten policies regulating international student inflow by introducing stricter financial requirements and considering potential caps on student admissions.

Student reactions

Students express surprise and concern over IRCC's move

Avinash Kaushik, a Hyderabad-based postgraduate student studying in Surrey, British Columbia, was surprised to receive such an email despite having a visa valid until 2026. He told TOI that authorities are also asking for details of proof of attendance and part-time employment. Similar incidents were reported last week among students from Punjab, with some being asked to visit IRCC offices in person for credential verification.

Enrollment statistics

Indian students surpass US counterparts in Canada

Canada has seen a sharp rise in international student enrollment in recent years, with Indian students constituting a large chunk of it. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, 4.27 lakh Indian students are currently studying in Canada for 2024. This is more than the number of Indian students in the United States (3.37 lakh).

Communication concerns

Students urge clearer communication from IRCC

Manisha Patel, a business management student from Adilabad now studying in British Columbia, expressed how unfair the situation feels despite choosing Canada for its welcoming environment. Students are urging IRCC to provide clearer communication and address their concerns promptly. Mehbub Rajwani, an immigration consultant in Toronto, hinted this move could be part of Canada's broader strategy to control international student numbers.

Compliance warning

Non-compliance with IRCC's requests could lead to complications

Not complying with these requests from IRCC may lead to visa cancellations or future complications. Experts advise students to meticulously adhere to the instructions mentioned in the emails to prevent any issues. Last month, Canada suspended its Student Direct Stream (SDS) program, which had eased the visa application process for international students since its introduction in 2018. The decision came amid diplomatic tensions between Canada and India under Justin Trudeau's government.