'Mission June': UP to inoculate 1 crore in 30 days

Jun 01, 2021

One crore people will be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the next 30 days, UP government says.

In a commendable move, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government plans to vaccinate one crore people against the novel coronavirus in the next 30 days. The new program has been named "Mission June." Under the campaign, special vaccination drive will be held for drivers, vendors, and rickshaw pullers starting June 15, considering they interact with many on a daily basis. Here are more details.

'We have enough vials to meet this target'

"Our goal is to give vaccine shots to one crore people in the month of June. We have a sufficient amount of vaccine vials available to meet the target," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a COVID-19 review meeting in state capital Lucknow on Monday.

6,000 vaccination centers to be set up across UP

The BJP-led government will set up nearly 6,000 vaccination centers across the state to meet the new target. The CM has instructed state health officials to constantly stay in touch with the central government and vaccine manufacturers to ensure timely supply of vaccines. All sections of the society should be vaccinated, with special emphasis on socially and economically weaker sections, the government said.

Special camps already in place for journalists, government employees

Notably, the government has already arranged special vaccination camps for groups such as journalists, government employees, and members of the judiciary in all the 75 districts of the state.

Fall in COVID-19 cases; restrictions eased in many districts

Reportedly, 1.83 crore people in Uttar Pradesh have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine while over 34 lakh are currently fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the state has been seeing a decline in daily coronavirus cases. Its active caseload has fallen to just above 37,000. The government has announced relaxations in 61 of 75 districts.

India's coronavirus situation

India faced the word's worst coronavirus outbreak over the past couple of months, reporting lakhs of new infections and thousands of deaths every day. Daily cases in India peaked at 4,14,000 just a few weeks ago. The situation has since improved - In the past 24 hours, the country logged 1.27 lakh new cases, marking a fall of 16% from yesterday.