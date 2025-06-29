Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, 8-9 workers missing; Badrinath highway blocked

A cloudburst on Sunday near the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand has left eight to nine workers missing. The incident took place at an under-construction hotel site in Baligarh. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed that search and rescue operations are currently underway with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police involved.

Pilgrimage disruption Debris falls on Badrinath-Rishikesh highway In a separate incident, heavy rainfall has blocked the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway at Sirobgad. The blockage was caused by debris falling from nearby slopes due to the weather conditions. This has temporarily halted passenger movement on an important pilgrimage route. Pilgrims heading to Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Hemkund Sahib are advised to stay at safe locations until the roads are cleared.

Weather advisory CM advises residents to remain cautious Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has advised residents and travelers to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel due to the forecast of heavy rain. He said, "The weather department has forecast the possibility of heavy rainfall in the state's hilly and some plain areas within the next 24 hours." CM Dhami also advised candidates appearing for the PCS examination on Sunday to leave early, considering weather conditions.