What's the story

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a major event for Hindu devotees across the globe, commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

The religious congregation at the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—is anticipated to draw over 40 crore pilgrims during the 45-day event.

The event is unique as it occurs once every 144 years, marking the completion of 12 Kumbh Mela cycles.