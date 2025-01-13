Why Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is once-in-144 years gathering
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a major event for Hindu devotees across the globe, commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.
The religious congregation at the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—is anticipated to draw over 40 crore pilgrims during the 45-day event.
The event is unique as it occurs once every 144 years, marking the completion of 12 Kumbh Mela cycles.
Astronomical importance
Rare planetary alignment adds to Maha Kumbh Mela's significance
This year's Maha Kumbh Mela is especially auspicious as it falls during a rare planetary alignment of the Sun, Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn.
Mahant Harichaitanya Brahmachari elaborated on its significance, saying, "It is after 144 years that the positioning of all the four planets is in line... Thus, the most auspicious of all the Maha Kumbh in the past 144 years is in 2025."
Mythological roots
Maha Kumbh Mela: A tradition steeped in mythology
The origins of Kumbh Mela date back to Hindu mythology and the churning of the cosmic ocean for "amrit," or the nectar of immortality.
Drops of this nectar fell at four sites: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain, per Hindu legends.
These places became sacred sites where bathing during Kumbh Melas is believed to cleanse sins and grant "moksha" or salvation.
Spiritual diversity
Maha Kumbh Mela: A showcase of diverse spiritual gatherings
The Maha Kumbh Mela consists of different kinds of gatherings: Purna (complete) Kumbh Mela every 12 years at four holy places; Ardh (half) Kumbh Mela every six years in Haridwar and Prayagraj; and regular Kumbh Melas every three years on a rotational basis across four cities.
Hosting such a gargantuan event requires elaborate preparations by authorities, with over 1.5 lakh tents erected to house pilgrims.
Event logistics
Extensive preparations underway for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
The event also demands a lot of resources, including power worth nearly ₹30 crore and improved sanitation facilities.
Security arrangements include deploying drones and surveillance cameras to ensure the safety of the visitors.
At entry points, at least 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities will be deployed to enable real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology.
Aside from that, a squad of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats, and cyber assistance centers have been established in all police stations.