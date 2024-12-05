Kanpur constable accuses inspector's son of rape, extortion
A woman constable in Kanpur has leveled serious allegations against Navneet, son of a female inspector. She accuses him of rape and extortion, alleging he swindled ₹15 lakh from her in the name of marriage. "The constable has alleged exploitation in the name of marriage," confirmed Rajesh Srivastava, ADCP Kanpur (East). The accused's mother, Inspector Anita Yadav, is also involved in the case. Both are on the run as police continue investigations.
Alleged rape, extortion scheme unveiled
The constable claims she was introduced to Navneet by his mother, Inspector Yadav, at her home. During a later visit, Navneet allegedly drugged and raped her. When apprised of the incident, Yadav promised a marriage between the two. The constable alleges a sham marriage was arranged to silence her against continued abuse and extortion of ₹15 lakh on the pretext of wedding preparations.
Constable reports continued abuse, threats
Despite the promised marriage, no wedding happened. The constable claims she was forced to abort twice after getting pregnant. She also alleges continued physical and sexual assault by Navneet, with Yadav's complicity. The constable accuses Navneet of threatening to release obscene videos if she didn't comply to his demands. This severe harassment drove her to contemplate suicide.