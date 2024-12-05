Summarize Simplifying... In short A constable in Kanpur has accused the son of an inspector, Navneet, of rape and extortion, alleging that she was drugged, assaulted, and forced into a sham marriage.

Despite promises of a real wedding, she claims continued abuse and threats, including being forced to abort twice and threats of releasing obscene videos.

The constable alleges that the inspector was complicit in her son's actions, leading her to consider suicide. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Both accused are on the run

Kanpur constable accuses inspector's son of rape, extortion

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:11 am Dec 05, 202411:11 am

What's the story A woman constable in Kanpur has leveled serious allegations against Navneet, son of a female inspector. She accuses him of rape and extortion, alleging he swindled ₹15 lakh from her in the name of marriage. "The constable has alleged exploitation in the name of marriage," confirmed Rajesh Srivastava, ADCP Kanpur (East). The accused's mother, Inspector Anita Yadav, is also involved in the case. Both are on the run as police continue investigations.

Scheme details

Alleged rape, extortion scheme unveiled

The constable claims she was introduced to Navneet by his mother, Inspector Yadav, at her home. During a later visit, Navneet allegedly drugged and raped her. When apprised of the incident, Yadav promised a marriage between the two. The constable alleges a sham marriage was arranged to silence her against continued abuse and extortion of ₹15 lakh on the pretext of wedding preparations.

Ongoing harassment

Constable reports continued abuse, threats

Despite the promised marriage, no wedding happened. The constable claims she was forced to abort twice after getting pregnant. She also alleges continued physical and sexual assault by Navneet, with Yadav's complicity. The constable accuses Navneet of threatening to release obscene videos if she didn't comply to his demands. This severe harassment drove her to contemplate suicide.