India

'Wrestlers to participate in Asian Games only when…': Sakshee Malikkh

'Wrestlers to participate in Asian Games only when…': Sakshee Malikkh

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 10, 2023, 07:20 pm 2 min read

Asian Games are scheduled to begin in China on September 23

Ace wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on Saturday said the protesting grapplers wouldn't participate in the upcoming Asian Games until the central government resolves their issues. "We will participate in the Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day," ANI quoted Malikkh as saying. The Games will begin in Hangzhou, China, on September 23.

Here's Malikkh's statement

Wrestlers suspended protest against WFI chief till June 15

Malikkh's comment came days after the wrestlers paused their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations by seven female grapplers. On Wednesday, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur assured the protesters that a chargesheet against Singh would be filed by June 15 and WFI elections would be held by June 30.

Malikkh, Punia hold 'mahapanchayat' in Haryana

Earlier on Saturday, Malikkh and Bajrang Punia, among others, attended a mahapanchayat with khap leaders in Sonipat, Haryana. Punia said the agitators will share the details of their meeting with Thakur with khaps, who have been supporting the wrestlers' protest. Meanwhile, on the question of alleged disunity among wrestlers, Malikkh said that she, Punia, and Vinesh Phogat "are one and will remain one."

Wrestlers accused Singh of sexual harassment in January

Notably, the wrestlers first took to the streets of New Delhi in protest on January 18, accusing Singh of sexually abusing female athletes. They suspended their initial demonstrations on January 20 after meeting with Thakur and receiving assurances from the government that an oversight body would investigate the claims. However, the report wasn't made public, prompting them to resume their protest on April 23.

Share this timeline