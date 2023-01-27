Lifestyle

5 Ayurvedic products that you can easily make at home

Replace your ordinary chemical-based essentials with a touch of Ayurveda

Following a healthy lifestyle just got more affordable! Ayurveda is an age-old practice that has stood the test of time and modernization. Even today, it can give many chemical-based products a run for their money when it comes to helping us maintain good health. That said, here are five daily essentials that you can make at home with the goodness of Ayurvedic ingredients.

Ayurvedic toothpaste

Brushing your teeth daily with an ayurvedic toothpaste can take your oral health up a notch. All you have to do is, mix one tablespoon each of refined camphor, sugar, and alum. To this, add two tablespoons of sunflower oil and about five drops of clove oil. Camphor and alum make your teeth strong and white, while the oils strengthen your gums.

Ayurvedic toothbrush

You can even make an ayurvedic toothbrush at home without any painstaking effort. Take a six-inch long twig of neem and soak it in fresh water for a day. When using, crush one tip of the twig to make it similar to a toothbrush. After brushing, cut off the used part and then soak the twig in fresh water again. Repeat this process daily.

Ayurvedic bath powder

This ayurvedic bath powder works wonders for those who sweat a lot. Take about 200 gm of wild turmeric, vetiver, sandalwood, and basil. Crush them and then dry them under the sun. Now make a fresh powder out of it and mix well with 500 gm powder of the fruit of soap nut acacia tree. Your aromatic and wholesome ayurvedic bath powder is ready!

Ayurvedic soap

Crush holy basil, neem leaves, and raw turmeric in about 1.5 liters of fresh water. Sift the residue. To this, add 200 gm of powdered fruit of soap nut acacia tree and then bring the concoction to a boil. Cover and set aside for a day. The next day, sift the mixture and boil again. While heating, add caustic soda and coconut oil.

The process continues...

Stir the mixture and let it solidify. Add glycerine and refined camphor-coconut oil mix, and keep stirring. Now take a flat vessel and pour the mixture into it. Let it dry for two-three days and then cut it into a shape and size you prefer.

Ayurvedic shampoo

Grab some tender leaves of hibiscus along with those of pepper vine. Soak them overnight in water. On the following day when you go for a bath, crush the leaves in the same water and apply it as a shampoo to your hair. This natural shampoo offers shine and strength to your hair, while also preventing dandruff.