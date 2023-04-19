Lifestyle

5 books you should read to become mentally strong

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 19, 2023, 12:46 pm 3 min read

Include these excellent books in your reading list

We are living in a time with tremendous negativity in the air - cut-throat competition, the uncertainty of life (thanks to the pandemic), and our personal insecurities. As a result, our mental health goes for a toss as fear, panic, and lethargy take over. Here are five books you should read to harness the power of your mind, one page at a time.

'Emotional Intelligence 2.0' by Travis Bradberry

Among the top reasons why most of us are mentally weak is that our emotions get the better of us. Having emotions is normal but things go south when we fail to manage them. Fret not, with this fine read by Travis Bradberry, you can learn to ace four important skills for being emotionally intelligent. These are self-awareness, social awareness, self-management, and relationship management.

'How to Stop Worrying and Start Living' by Dale Carnegie

This book conveys information by doctors and psychologists who share how worrying impacts one both physically and mentally. They tell how it can cause high blood pressure, nervous breakdowns, and even tooth decay. So to help you overcome that and make you stronger mentally, the author has shared a three-step planner to overcome grief, confusion, and stress. Do give this one a read.

'13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do' by Amy Morin

Want to know a few things that mentally strong people steer clear of? This book by Amy Morin is for you! It comprises 13 powerful lessons by leaders on how you can embrace change, face your deepest fears﻿, and train your brain for happiness and success. It teaches you how you can view adversities from a rather different angle to increase mental toughness.

'Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds'

This book is based on the author David Goggins's life which was plagued by poverty, racism, and physical abuse. However, with self-discipline, mental toughness, and hard work, he transformed himself from being depressed and overweight to one of the world's top athletes. In his book, he shares "The 40% Rule," helping you live your life courageously to become the best version of yourself.

'HBR's 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness'

This is a Harvard﻿ Business Review that includes a collection of 10 short articles written and published by experts from around the world. These articles speak about overcoming negative thoughts, short-term plans for long-term achievements, and how you can use creativity to get over your traumas, all of which help you reclaim your mental power. Check out more such book recommendations.