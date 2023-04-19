Lifestyle

Yoga for kidney stones: Practice these asanas for some relief

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 19, 2023

These yoga asanas are effective in relieving kidney stone pain

Kidney stones are among the most common health conditions that affect people of all age groups. It is a result of various lifestyle issues including poor diet, less water intake, excess body weight, and digestion issues. While it requires an urgent visit to the doctor since it's an extremely painful condition, you can pair your treatment with certain yoga asanas for additional relief.

Bhujangasana

This is an easy-to-practice asana. Lie down on the floor with your face down and place your palms next to your shoulders. Now slowly inhale as you stretch your legs and then lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor. This yoga pose optimizes kidney functions and prevents renal problems.

Ustrasana

Kneel on the ground with your legs stretched back. Make sure your soles face the ceiling. Place both your hands on your hips and take a deep breath. Bend backward to make an arch, place your palms on your feet for support, and let your head hang back. Ensure your hands and neck are straight. Doing this can detoxify your kidneys.

Pawanmuktasana

Begin by lying down flat on your back. Cling your legs, fold your knees, and hug them. Now, lift your head off the floor and put your head/nose between the knees. As you do that, breathe deeply and hold it for a few seconds. This yoga pose is beneficial for digestive health, subsides constipation, and can even help you get rid of kidney stones.

Dhanurasana

Lie down on your belly and keep your legs parallel and distant from each other. Bending your knees, bring your feet up in the air and hold your ankles with your hands ensuring a firm grip. Stretch your limbs as wide as possible, look up, and hold this pose for a few seconds. This strengthens your kidney muscles and functions, thereby offering some relief.

Uttanpadasana

Lie down on your back and keep your hands beside you. Your palms should face the ground. As you inhale, raise your legs at a 90-degree angle. Ensure that your toes are pointing upward. Your legs should be straight and perpendicular to each other. Keep breathing normally and hold this pose for 15-20 seconds. This pose offers relief from kidney stone pain.