Goodreads' 5 highly anticipated romance novels of 2023

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 30, 2022, 07:03 pm 2 min read

The new year is a time for reveling in love! Whether it's about finding new love or reconnecting with an old flame, 2023 is bringing some spice and butterflies to those wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Love is in the air throughout the upcoming year with these five highly anticipated romance novels acquired from Goodreads' exhaustive 2023 list. Check them out!

'Final Offer' by Lauren Asher

Six years ago, handsome Callahan Kane broke the heart of young Lana Castillo. Full of regret, he pledged never to return to Lake Wisteria. When an inheritance situation changes everything, the lovers must face each other again. This is the third and final book in the Dreamland Billionaires series by author Lauren Asher. 'Final Offer' is expected to release on January 31.

'Romantic Comedy' by Curtis Sittenfeld

A comedy writer thinks she's sworn off love until a dreamy pop star flips the script on all her assumptions. With her Romantic Comedy, author Curtis Sittenfeld turns her pen to the rom-com subgenre. Earlier she was mostly known for her clever, keenly observed fictional twists on both classic literature and real American history. Sittenfeld's book is about to release on April 11.

'Yours Truly' by Abby Jimenez

Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez introduces Dr. Briana Ortiz, who is about to lose a promotion to her annoyingly hot colleague Jacob Maddox. Then a series of letters between the two flips the dynamic entirely. Abby Jimenez's new one is all about terrible first impressions, hilarious second chances, and the joy of finding the perfect match. The expected release date is April 11.

'Secretly Yours' by Tessa Bailey

Old flames will be rekindled when a cheerful gardener and an uptight professor find themselves strangely drawn to each other in this sweet rom-com. The professor has taken a sabbatical break at the ancestral family vineyards. But an old high school flame becomes a sweetly serious distraction for him. Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey is expected to release on February 7.

'Happy Place' by Emily Henry

The Happy Place by Emily Henry is the story of a couple who broke up months ago but pretends to still be together for their annual weeklong vacation with their best friends. This glittering and wise new novel is expected to hit the stores on April 25. Check out more such book recommendations.