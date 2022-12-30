Lifestyle

5 biggest parenting mistakes you should avoid

5 biggest parenting mistakes you should avoid

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 30, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Understand that there's always room for improvement

Being a parent is tough. No matter how conscientious you are in your parenting, mistakes always find a way to seep in. When it comes to parenting, understand that there's always room for improvement and you keep learning throughout. Although there are no set rules for proper parenting, it's better to avoid these five common mistakes parents do while raising their children.

Constantly comparing your children with others

This is something that harms children to the core. It deeply affects their self-confidence. If your child doesn't score up to the mark in exams, continually telling her how others are better than them won't change their grades. Comparing your kid to someone else's is one of the worst mistakes parents make, for it can leave a scar on the kid's personality forever.

Not letting your children explore

You can't spoon-feed your children all the time, especially when they become young adolescents. With that said, it's seminal to allow them to explore the world themselves in order to learn its ways and grow in life. Let them fumble, experiment, make mistakes, fail, learn, make choices, value circumstances, and shoulder responsibilities to be able to know themselves better and grow into wise adults.

Not setting parent-child boundaries

It's good to stay friends with your child and develop a great bond. However, it's also important to let them know that you still are the boss. Having an authority figure in the house brings order and discipline to their life, guiding them in the right direction. Ensure that the rules you make aren't too strict and neither too negotiable. Find a midway.

Always saving them from failure

As a parent, it may feel imperative to shield your child from problems, however, it's good to allow them to learn from their failures. If you continue to protect them all the time, they would grow too comfortable with it and might develop a false sense of hope that their parents will save them no matter what. In reality, that's far from reality.

Expecting perfection

Wanting your child to aim for big goals and be the best at everything comes naturally to parents. But that's not how things work. If you set the bar too high, it can lead to self-esteem and confidence issues in them. Make sure your expectations are realistic. Even if your children fail to meet them, the setbacks will still teach them valuable lessons.