Lifestyle

5 cool hairstyles to try this summer

5 cool hairstyles to try this summer

Written by Sneha Das Apr 14, 2023, 05:27 pm 2 min read

These hairstyles will keep you cool during the summer

Styling your hair during the summer season can be a huge struggle. The best way to keep yourself cool and protected from harsh weather is by keeping your hair off your face. From high ponytails to simple buns and braids, there are several clean hairstyles that will prevent sweatiness and greasiness in your mane. Try these five hairstyles this summer.

The high bun

High buns are trending this season as they not only look sleek and chic but also keep you cool during hot days. They make your neck look slender and offer a nice face-lifting effect. Brush your hair well and neatly comb it back making a ponytail. Next, make a bun and secure it with bobby pins. Spritz on some hair spray to set it.

Side braid

One of the classic hairstyles to flaunt during the summer season, a side braid will give more volume and style to your hair. They will keep your hair off the face and look trendy as well. Brush your hair well and gather it on one side. Divide into three sections and start making the braid. Secure the end with a rubber band.

Voluminous ponytail

A classic ponytail can be boring and droopy, it can make your hair look dull. You can try the high-volume ponytail which will make your hair look thicker and your face slimmer. Brush your hair, use root-lifting spray in the front, and slightly tease the hair strands on the crown. Make a ponytail and secure it with an elastic band.

Half-up and half-down hairstyle

Apart from making your face look slimmer and refreshed, the half-up and half-down hairstyle will keep the hair off your face while making you look stylish. First, make a simple half ponytail and secure it firmly. Next, twist your hair and make a messy bun securing it with a rubber band and bobby pins. Spritz some hairspray in the end.

Space bun

If you want to try something quirky this summer, the space bun hairstyle is a fun way to style your mane. Comb your hair and make two braids high on the top of your head, securing them with hair ties. Tease a braid and twist it into a rope to make a bun. Secure it with a hair tie. Repeat on the other side.