Bring these 5 summer flowering plants into your garden today

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 16, 2023, 06:20 pm 2 min read

Flowers are our constant source of joy; grow these plants with minimum effort this summer

Summers in India can be harsh, with high temperatures and intense sunlight, but there are many plants that can thrive in these conditions and produce beautiful blooms. Having a rich diversity of flora and fauna in our country, you can choose from many summer flowering plants. Here are some options that you can grow in the scorching heat of the summer season at home.

Cosmos

Growing up to two feet, these delicate flowers have daisy-like blooms in shades of pink, white, and red. They do not require a lot of water, but shower them deeply once a week, or more often on hot, dry days. They don't require a lot of fertilizer, but you can add a slow-release fertilizer to the soil before planting to give them a boost.

Zinnia

Zinnias come in a variety of bright colors and are easy to grow. They prefer full sun and bloom continuously throughout the summer until the first frost. The soil should be well-drained and rich in organic matter. Zinnias can grow up to three feet tall, depending on the variety. Since they are susceptible to root rot, ensure the soil is well-drained.

Marigolds

Marigolds are known for their bright and cheerful blooms that come in shades of yellow, orange, and red. These hardy flowers are a classic choice for Indian gardens. Marigolds prefer consistent moisture and require regular watering until the plants get established. They grow best in well-drained and moderately fertile soil. They typically grow to be between half a foot to two feet tall.

Portulaca

Portulacas are low-growing plant that typically reaches a height of six to eight inches. They come in a range of colors, including pink, red, yellow, orange, and white. Portulacas prefer well-drained and moderately fertile soil, but avoid planting them in clay soil. Since they can tolerate dryness in soil for some time you should not overwater them.

Vinca

Vinca too is a low-growing plant that typically reaches a height of six to twelve inches and spreads out to form a dense mat of foliage. The flowers are typically small and bell-shaped. Choose a well-drained, fertile, and, porous potting soil to grow vincas in your garden. Make sure to maintain regular moisture in the soil till the vinca seedlings reach maturity.