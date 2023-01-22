Lifestyle

5 ways to teach your children true sportsmanship

Sportsmanship will not only help children in the field of sports, but also in other walks of life

Sports entail not only physical activity but also evoke many emotions in a player. The high emotions involved can often lead to some unwanted behavior among children if not guided well. Sportsmanship is a quality that will help not only your children in the field but in other walks of life too. Here are five ways you can teach true sportsmanship to your kids.

Teach them to pledge their cooperation and commitment

Make your children take this oath before every game: "I solemnly declare that each game is a friendly contest done in the spirit of camaraderie and true friendship - where we triumph as considerate victors or losers with grace and determined will to win."

Tell them about the relationship between sportsmanship and success

When teaching sportsmanship to your children, it is important to make them understand the relationship between success and sportsmanship. It is also essential that your children understand that success isn't just about winning, as winning can feel hollow without true sportsmanship, dignity, and honor. Simultaneously, your children should learn to respect other players regardless of whether they win or lose a game.

Establish traditions to encourage respect for opponents

The win-at-all-costs mentality is not the emphasis of any sport. So, it becomes pertinent to introduce your children to traditions that encourage sportsmanship. Explain the traditions with reference to respecting opponents, teammates, and the game. Be specific about how you would expect your children to treat opponents. Encouraging them for a post-match handshake can go a long way in inculcating respect for other players.

Teach them to lose gracefully

Sometimes we win, and other times we lose; it is part of the game and, ultimately, of life, too. Winning is important, but winning is not the only motive for playing sports. When your children lose in a match, you must teach them to accept the loss with pride, congratulate the winning team, and look at how they can improve the next time.

Teach them to win with utmost humility

While it is important to accept failure, it is also important for your children to understand that they should win without bragging about it. There's a thin line of difference between celebrating the win and bragging about your win. Your children must understand that at the earliest. Teach them to be respectful, shake hands, and congratulate their opponents after a good game.

Make them understand the basic tenets of teamwork

There's no individual in a team. Your children must learn to work together in a team to achieve a collective goal. If everyone understood each of their teammates' weaknesses and strengths, they would perform better as a team. Make your children obey the directions of the coach, as it is an essential process of learning how to work in a team.