Lifestyle

Experience Ladakh on a bicycle

Experience Ladakh on a bicycle

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 03, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

Travel in Ladakh on bicycles. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Ladakh is every traveler's dreamland. You may have seen dozens of travel enthusiasts travel there on their motorbikes, but to make things more interesting, now you can travel in Ladakh on bicycles! Some tour operators organize trips to Ladakh on e-bicycles for entire families! You wouldn't have to feel bad about leaving behind your parents or kids on your trip anymore!

#1 Use of e-bicycles

The tour operators in charge will provide you with bicycles and give a safety briefing related to riding an e-bicycle. The point of using e-bicycles is that anybody can ride them, young or old. This trip can be a family trip without having to worry about someone falling sick due to exhaustion. You also get to ride alongside Sonam Wangchuk here.

#2 Places to see

Explore Leh, Shakti, Agyam, Sumur, Khardungla pass and hidden Nubra valley. Ride to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), and monasteries. Experience the joy of riding on your own in the hilly terrains of the passes and local villages. This unique trip offers unforgettable sights of Ladakh via the less trodden path. Your eyes and camera SD cards will come back full.

#3 Why take this trip?

If you are wondering why you should try this unconventional tour, you must understand this tour is not partial to the age of the traveler and allows everyone an opportunity to explore Ladakh in the most beautiful and eco-friendly way. The use of e-bikes makes this one-of-a-kind tour both sustainable and fun. You'll get to experience Ladakh the way no one ever has.

#4 Experienced guides

Experienced travelers, cyclists, and mountaineers ride along with you throughout the trip to guide travelers to their destinations during the week-long tour. You can soak in the intoxicating beauty of the land worry-free. A bicycle tour of Ladakh will set your trip apart from others. To witness the majestic mountains and the cold desert on a bike will be a memory for a lifetime.