Lifestyle

Lifestyle tips to improve your liver health

Lifestyle tips to improve your liver health

Written by Apurva P May 11, 2023, 06:10 pm 2 min read

An active lifestyle can help keep your liver healthy

Taking care of your liver contributes to your overall health and wellness since it is one of the most vital organs in the body. From producing bile juice for the digestion of food to removing toxins from the blood, your liver performs multiple functions in a day. Hence it is very important to keep the liver healthy and prevent liver diseases.

Maintain a healthy weight

Remember that weight loss can play an important part in reducing liver fat. If you are obese or even slightly overweight, you are at risk of developing a fatty liver, which can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), one of the most rapidly rising types of liver disease. Experts recommend maintaining the ideal body mass index (BMI) target.

Eat a balanced diet

Fatty liver disease is commonly caused by high amounts of fat in the blood (hyperlipidemia) and high levels of cholesterol (hypercholesterolemia). Thus, it is advised to reduce your intake of saturated fats, trans fats, and hydrogenated fats. Avoid deep-fried foods, dairy products, and red meats. Instead, eat more fiber-rich fruits and vegetables and protein-rich food items including white meat.

Minimize alcohol intake

Every hour, our liver can only metabolize or break down a small amount of alcohol. Beyond that, it can harm liver cells, causing inflammation and scarring (cirrhosis). Consult your doctor to know the appropriate amount of alcohol for you. If you are a heavy drinker or have a family history of liver problems, be tested to determine your risk of liver damage.

Exercise regularly

Make sure to keep yourself active. Consistent and regular exercise helps in the burning of triglycerides for fuel and can assist to reduce liver fat. Exercise can also reduce blood pressure and boost heart health, both of which help in preventing liver damage. You need not necessarily opt for a heavy workout. Even exercises like running or cycling can be effective.

Take care if you have diabetes, hypertension, or high cholesterol

Controlling diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol through diet, exercise, and/or drugs can help reduce and avoid liver damage. Please consult your doctor regularly to keep everything in check. Additionally, if you are taking medication for a health condition or supplements, make sure you take the correct dose suggested by your doctor. Excessive or prolonged intake of medicines can also damage your liver.