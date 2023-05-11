Lifestyle

Try these effective home remedies for skin tightening

Written by Sneha Das May 11, 2023

These home remedies for skin tightening are safe and effective

Our skin tends to show aging signs as we grow older since our body goes through multiple physical and hormonal changes. Our skin loses elasticity and collagen which can make the facial muscles weak, resulting in loose skin, wrinkles, and fine lines. While skin-tightening salon treatments can be expensive, you can go for some natural and home remedies that are safe and effective.

Pineapple

Pineapple contains a natural astringent that helps improve your skin elasticity and tighten your skin. The vitamin C in it helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines, and eliminates dead and damaged skin cells, giving you a smooth, clear, and healthy complexion. Blend pineapple chunks in a mixer and extract the juice. Apply this juice to the saggy skin and wash off after 15-20 minutes.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel helps tighten your skin and stimulates the production of collagen and hyaluronic acid. This helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines. It also hydrates your skin, treats sunburn, and gives you a brighter complexion. Scoop out fresh gel from an aloe vera leaf. Apply it directly to your skin at bedtime and wash it off in the morning to reveal firm skin.

Honey

Packed with anti-aging properties, honey helps tighten skin and smoothes out wrinkles and fine lines. It also helps in skin detoxification. Honey can hydrate your skin and give you a radiant complexion. Mix honey with some lemon juice and olive oil and apply this mixture to the wrinkled skin. Wash off after 15-20 minutes with lukewarm water. Use this twice daily.

Cucumber

One of the best natural toners, cucumber helps retain the youthful appearance of your skin and inhibits elastin breakdown, thereby tightening skin, building collagen, and supporting cell wall renewal. It also tones, refreshes, and rejuvenates your skin. Blend cucumber cubes and extract the juice. Add gram flour to it and mix well. Apply this to your face and wash it off after 15-20 minutes.

Egg whites

The albumin protein present in egg white helps rebuild skin cells, thereby treating sagging skin and improving skin texture. It increases skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines, and wrinkles. It also closes your pores and reduces build-up. Mix egg white with lemon juice. Whisk well and apply this to your face. Rinse it off with lukewarm water after 15 minutes.