How to choose the best lipstick for your skin

Written by Sneha Das Mar 13, 2023, 07:22 pm 2 min read

Choosing the right lipstick can accentuate your overall look

A lip shade can either make or break your makeup. Every shade and tone is beautiful in its own way but a little more focus on the products used can change the game. The lipstick you choose is a crucial addition to your makeup kit that'll change your look. Mrs. Medha Singh, CEO, Juvena Herbals shares tips on how to choose the best lipstick.

Points to keep in mind while choosing the right shade

Determining the lipstick shade depends on the tone of your skin which can be established by referring to the vein color. Blue veins signify a medium undertone. If the veins are green, your complexion is warm which means lighter skin with good collagen. The next point to keep in mind is the color of the lips which can be pink, dull, or patchy.

How to check a lip shade

If you have dull and patchy lips, try using a darker shade of lipstick. This is because lips that are on the duller and discolored side have a natural tone of dusky and wheatish. One of the best ways to physically check the lip shade is to apply it on the lower lip. The shade should be one tone darker than the upper lip.

Primer can make your lipstick long-lasting

One of the most effective products which work in proper sync with lip shades is primer. Primer acts as a corrector while applying lipstick for a long-lasting effect. It also evens out the lip tone in case of unevenness, whilst reducing the patchy texture. If primer is not available, you can use sunscreen. However, sunscreen can peel off the lipstick after some time.

Lipsticks can enhance or change the thickness of lips

If you have shining white teeth, then red lipstick will suit you no matter what complexion you have. If your teeth are on the yellowish dull side then such dark colors should be avoided. Lipsticks can also help to enhance or change the thickness and thinness of lips. Use dark shimmery shades for thicker-looking lips. Choose matte finish lipsticks for thinner-looking lips.