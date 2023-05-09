Lifestyle

Bad breath from garlic or onion? These foods can help

May 09, 2023

Keep your breath smelling fresh with these foods

We all love the delicious taste of garlic and onion in our food, but let's be real, the bad breath that comes with it is not so lovable. Luckily, some foods can neutralize the compounds that cause bad breath after eating these. So, next time you are enjoying a flavorful meal, try incorporating some of these ingredients to keep your breath smelling fresh.

Eat veggies like spinach and lettuce

Did you know that some vegetables have the power to fight bad breath caused by onion and garlic? Spinach, lettuce, and potatoes contain compounds that are effective in combating the stench. These magical veggies not only taste good, but they also promote good health and leave your breath smelling fresh and clean. Remember to eat these after a meal loaded with onion and garlic.

Fruits, especially apples

Certain fruits like pears, grapes, plums, peaches, and cherries have properties that fight against the same thing that causes fruits to turn brown. But the real superhero here is the apple. It contains natural enzymes that break down the stinky sulfur compounds in garlic and onions. So, next time you need a breath freshener, grab an apple or relish some apple juice.

Try green tea

Green tea can help neutralize the sulfur compounds present in onions and garlic which are responsible for the bad odor. The reason for this is that green tea contains special plant chemicals that can fight the bad smell. To keep your breath smelling nice and fresh, try drinking some green tea, it will help you until you have a chance to brush your teeth.

Drink milk

Recent studies have shown that milk can greatly reduce the concentration of odor-causing compounds in these pungent foods. Whole milk is the best option, as it is more effective at neutralizing these smells. So the next time you are feeling self-conscious about your breath after a garlicky meal, reach for a glass of milk to feel confident once again.

Herbs like basil and parsley

Basil and parsley are two herbs that can come to your rescue too. Not only do they add flavor and nutrition to your food, but they also contain compounds that can neutralize the odor-causing components in onions and garlic. So next time you are having a meal with these pungent foods, be sure to add a little amount of basil or parsley.