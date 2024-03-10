Next Article

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed the move a dangerous trend

'Systematic erosion': Congress on Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:56 pm Mar 10, 202401:56 pm

What's the story Election Commissioner Arun Goel's sudden resignation on Saturday has triggered unease among political circles and raised questions about whether the upcoming general election will be conducted fairly. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed the move a "dangerous trend" of "eroding independent institutions." Goel stepped down just before the Lok Sabha poll announcement, citing "personal reasons." However, insiders believe that his disagreements with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar may have led to his departure, NDTV reported.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Goel's departure has left the Election Commission of India (ECI) with just one member, CEC Kumar. Notably, the ECI has been operating with one vacant commissioner position since Anup Chandra Pandey's retirement in February. Goel opted for voluntary retirement on November 18, 2022, but was appointed as an election commissioner the following day until December 2027. However, his appointment faced scrutiny in the Supreme Court, which questioned the government about the apparent haste in the decision-making process.

Kharge speaks

Congress president raises concerns over Goel's resignation

Taking to X, Kharge expressed serious concern over Goel's resignation, stating, "Election Commission or Election OMISSION? India now has only one election commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in few days." He further cautioned that if the systematic destruction of independent institutions isn't halted, democracy could be overtaken by dictatorship. Kharge also questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's delay in appointing a new election commissioner, even after 23 days since the previous commissioner's term ended.

Criticism

'Lack of transparency': Congress General Secretary Venugopal

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, meanwhile, criticized the lack of transparency in the ECI and pointed out alleged government pressures. "The government of India doesn't want a free and fair election," he alleged. Venugopal compared the current situation to the 2019 elections, mentioning former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's dissent against clearing PM Modi for the Model Code of Conduct violation. Lavasa faced constant inquiries, which shows the regime is hell-bent on destroying democratic traditions, he alleged.

Twitter Post

Congress's Jairam Ramesh questions Centre

Lok Sabha polls

Uncertainty surrounds Lok Sabha election dates

With Goel's resignation, the question now is whether the announcement of election dates will be altered. The Lok Sabha election dates were previously expected to be announced next week, but Goel's sudden exit has cast doubt on this anticipated timeline. The Congress has urged the Modi government to provide a reasonable explanation for the delay in appointing a new election commissioner and address concerns about the fairness of the upcoming elections.

About

Who is Arun Goel?

Goel, who took office as election commissioner on November 21, 2022, has an impressive background. Born in Patiala on December 7, 1962, he holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics and received the Chancellors Medal of Excellence for his outstanding academic performance at Punjabi University. He also holds a post-graduate degree in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge. Before joining the ECI, he served as Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industry, following a 37-year career as an IAS officer.