If you are looking to buy a no-frills flagship smartphone, this deal might interest you. Amazon is offering the OnePlus 8T 5G with a discount of Rs. 3,000 that can be availed using SBI credit cards. To further sweeten the deal, you can exchange an old smartphone and save up to Rs. 12,700. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus 8T 5G features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options.

Information It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 8T 5G offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals The phone supports 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus 8T 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 8T 5G: Pricing and availability

Amazon has listed the OnePlus 8T 5G at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Both the versions can be bought with a discount of Rs. 3,000 via SBI credit cards.