OnePlus 8T 5G is available with Rs. 3,000 offLast updated on Apr 03, 2021, 07:37 pm
If you are looking to buy a no-frills flagship smartphone, this deal might interest you. Amazon is offering the OnePlus 8T 5G with a discount of Rs. 3,000 that can be availed using SBI credit cards.
To further sweeten the deal, you can exchange an old smartphone and save up to Rs. 12,700.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
It flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display
The OnePlus 8T 5G features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit.
The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options.
Information
It is equipped with a 48MP main camera
The OnePlus 8T 5G offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
Internals
The phone supports 65W fast-charging
The OnePlus 8T 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
OnePlus 8T 5G: Pricing and availability
Amazon has listed the OnePlus 8T 5G at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Both the versions can be bought with a discount of Rs. 3,000 via SBI credit cards.
What works and what doesn'tOnePlus 8T 5GOur RatingPros:Smooth 120Hz AMOLED screenExcellent fast-chargingGood stereo speakersVersatile camera systemClean UICons:Lack of wireless chargingNo expandable storageNo IP rating for water resistance