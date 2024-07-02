In brief Simplifying... In brief Amazon Prime Day 2024 is back with a bang, featuring new product launches from over 450 brands and exclusive deals for Prime members.

Shoppers can bag up to 55% off on Amazon's flagship products like Echo devices and Fire TV sticks, and enjoy 10% savings on payments made through ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards.

Don't miss out on the same-day and next-day delivery on millions of products during the sale!

By Mudit Dube 03:06 pm Jul 02, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Amazon has officially declared the dates for its largest annual sale event, Amazon Prime Day 2024, in India. The two-day online shopping extravaganza will kick off at midnight on Saturday, July 20 and wrap up at 11:00pm on Sunday, July 21. This sale is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members and promises discounts across a broad spectrum of categories such as consumer tech, home goods, fashion and apparel among others.

Product launches

Over 450 brands to launch new products during the sale

The eighth iteration of the Amazon Prime Day Sale is set to showcase new product launches from over 450 Indian and global brands. Big names such as Intel, Samsung, OnePlus, iQoo, Honor, Sony, and ASUS are among the participants. Additionally, thousands of new launches from small and medium businesses across various categories including home and kitchen, fashion and grooming, jewellery and handmade products are anticipated.

Bank offers

Amazon partners with banks for exclusive Prime Day offers

Amazon has joined forces with select banks to provide assured savings on payments made through their cards and EMI transactions during the sale. Shoppers can enjoy a 10% savings on payments made using ICICI Bank cards, SBI credit cards, and credit card EMI transactions. Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail welcome rewards o up to ₹2,500, cashback of ₹300 (only for Prime members) and rewards up to ₹2,200 during the sale.

Product discounts

Significant discounts on Amazon's flagship products

Amazon's flagship products, including Echo devices, are set to receive substantial price reductions during the Prime Day Sale. The Echo smart speakers and Fire TV sticks have been confirmed to get up to a 55% discount. In addition to these markdowns, Amazon is also promising same-day and next-day delivery across millions of products during the sale event.

Prime membership

Prime membership: Your ticket to exclusive deals

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is an exclusive event for Prime members only. Those interested in participating in the discount sale can purchase a Prime membership or start a 30-day free trial. The cost of Prime membership in India is ₹299 for a month, ₹599 for three months, and ₹1,499 for a year. With this membership, customers can enjoy free fast delivery on eligible items, along with free access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music and Reading.