Flipkart deal: Buy Apple AirPods 2 for less than ₹7,500

By Akash Pandey 05:49 pm Apr 01, 2024

What's the story Apple's second-generation AirPods are now available at a reduced price on Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce platforms. The e-commerce giant is selling the AirPods 2 at ₹8,499, which is 34% lower than the actual price of these premium truly wireless earbuds. But that's not all. Flipkart is also offering several deals that bring the price of the AirPods 2 down to under ₹7,500.

Discounts available for shoppers

There are numerous deals available at the moment. Buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card can avail a 5% cashback. A flat 1% discount is also available on UPI transactions. Debit and credit card holders can benefit from an additional discount of ₹1,100. With these discounts factored in, the final cost of the AirPods 2 drops to ₹7,399.

AirPods 2: Features and specifications

The second-generation AirPods share design similarities with Apple's wired EarPods and feature semi-in-ear tips instead of the silicone ear tips found on AirPods Pro models. They lack Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) functionality but come with Apple's H1 headphone chipset that ensures superior sound quality. The AirPods 2 provide up to five hours of listening time, which can be extended using the carry-cum-charging case. You also get easy connectivity to Apple products and quick access functionality.