ASUS announces ZenFone 8, 8 Flip smartphones with flagship hardware

Last updated on May 13, 2021, 11:59 am

ASUS ZenFone 8, 8 Flip introduced in Europe and Taiwan

ASUS has launched the much-awaited ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip flagship smartphones in the international markets. The former has a compact form-factor while the latter offers a rotating camera design. The line-up starts at €670 (roughly Rs. 60,000). For the unversed, the ZenFone 8 series' India launch has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 situation. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

ZenFone 8 has an IP68-rated build quality

The ASUS ZenFone 8 features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an IP68-rated body, while the 8 Flip offers a notch-less display with a flip camera module. The vanilla model has a 120Hz, 5.9-inch AMOLED screen whereas the Flip variant bears a 90Hz, 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. Both the devices offer a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

The duo has a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ZenFone 8 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. Up front, it has a 12MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper. The ZenFone 8 Flip has a similar rear camera arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. This motorized module flips to the front and serves as the selfie camera.

Internals

Under the hood, they support 30W fast-charging

The ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They pack a 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively. The duo runs on Android 11 and supports 30W fast-charging. Both the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pricing

ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip: Pricing and availability

As for the pocket-pinch, the ASUS ZenFone 8 starts at €670 (roughly Rs. 60,000) and is currently available in Europe and Taiwan at an introductory price of €600 (around Rs. 53,300). The Flip version costs €800 (approximately Rs. 71,000) and is now up for pre-orders in the above mentioned regions. The handsets are expected to debut in India once the COVID-19 situation improves.