China's total solar capacity has crossed 1,000 GW

China expands solar energy at record speed—100 panels per second!

By Mudit Dube 06:05 pm Jun 26, 202506:05 pm

What's the story

China has set new records in renewable energy installation, adding 93GW of solar capacity in May alone. That's almost 100 solar panels every second. Wind power installations reached 26GW in the month. The country's total installed solar photovoltaic capacity has now crossed 1,000 GW for the first time, accounting for half of the world's total. Between January and May, China added 198GW of solar and 46GW of wind, enough to generate as much electricity as a country like Turkey.