In a historic first, the European spacecraft Juice is set to perform a double gravity assist maneuver, using the gravitational pull of both the Earth and Moon to save fuel on its eight-year journey to Jupiter.

The high-stakes maneuver, which will take place on August 19-20, will also offer a unique spectacle for sky gazers in Southeast Asia.

The high-stakes maneuver, which will take place on August 19-20, will also offer a unique spectacle for sky gazers in Southeast Asia.

Despite the risks involved, the success of this mission could mark a significant milestone in space exploration.

European spacecraft set for historic Earth-Moon slingshot next month

By Akash Pandey 06:17 pm Jul 27, 202406:17 pm

What's the story The European Space Agency (ESA)'s spacecraft, Juice, is gearing up for a groundbreaking maneuver next month. Launched in April 2023, the six ton uncrewed spacecraft will slingshot around Earth and the Moon on its journey to Jupiter. Currently positioned 10 million kilometers from Earth, its mission is to investigate the potential of Jupiter's icy moons Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa to host extra-terrestrial life in their vast oceans.

Gravity assist

Juice's journey to Jupiter: A fuel-efficient odyssey

On August 19-20, Juice will execute a flyby past the Moon and Earth, utilizing their gravitational pull as a boost to conserve fuel on its eight-year journey to Jupiter. This maneuver is being orchestrated by staff at the ESA's space operations center in Darmstadt, Germany. Arnaud Boutonnet, the ESA's head of analysis for the mission, explained that "the only solution is to use gravitational assists," due to limitations in launch power.

Historic flyby

Performing first double gravity assist maneuver

The upcoming Earth-Moon flyby is set to be a "world first," according to the ESA. This will be the inaugural "double gravity assist maneuver" that uses boosts from two celestial bodies in succession. On August 19, Juice will traverse 750km above the Moon before passing our home planet the following day. The spacecraft is expected to reach Jupiter's system in July 2031, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.

Celestial sighting

A spectacle for sky gazers

As Juice speeds past Earth and the Moon, it will capture images and test its instruments. This celestial event may also provide a unique spectacle for amateur astronomers in Southeast Asia. With the aid of telescopes or powerful binoculars, lucky sky gazers might be able to spot the spacecraft during its historic maneuver. This adds an exciting dimension to this groundbreaking mission, allowing space enthusiasts to witness history in the making.

Calculated risks

High-stakes maneuver carries risks, requires precision

The upcoming maneuver, while meticulously calculated, is not without risks. "We are aiming for a mouse hole," emphasized Boutonnet, highlighting the precision required for the slingshot around the Moon. Any minor error could be magnified by Earth's gravity, potentially causing Juice to enter and burn up in Earth's atmosphere. The ground team will closely monitor the spacecraft and have a window of 12-18 hours to adjust its trajectory if necessary.