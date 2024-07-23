In short Simplifying... In short Google is set to unveil its next streaming device, the Google TV Streamer, featuring a sleek, slanted design similar to a Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock.

The device's remote control has also been revamped, now sporting a longer shape, a volume rocker, and a color-coded Home key.

It should be revealed on August 13 (Photo credit: 9to5Google)

Google's next streaming device will look like a set-top box

What's the story Google's next streaming device, the "Google TV Streamer," will move away from the traditional HDMI dongle look of past devices. The new product, revealed in images published by 9to5Google, will flaunt a set-top box-like appearance. The tech giant is expected to unveil the streaming player at its hardware event scheduled for August 13.

Google TV Streamer will sport a slanted top design

The Google TV Streamer showcases a slanted top, aligning with the aesthetic of Google's other recent hardware. The device is similar in size to a Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock but features a more slanted design. Two cables protrude from the back of the device, likely serving as the HDMI and power cord. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether it will have any display or touch capabilities.

Remote control will undergo changes

The accompanying remote control for the Google TV Streamer has also seen some modifications while retaining its oval form. The new design is longer than its predecessor and now features a volume rocker on the face of the device. Notable changes include color-coding for the Home key and a regular microphone image replacing the Assistant logo on the voice button. This aligns with Google's ongoing efforts to merge its own AI engine, Gemini, with Assistant across all devices.

What else to expect on August 13?

Besides TV Streamer, Google's August 13 event will also see the unveiling of other products. These include Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 3 XL among other surprises.