#DealOfTheDay: Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs. 5,000 off

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 03, 2021, 04:02 pm

If you are planning to buy a capable mid-range smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Google Pixel 4a.

To further sweeten the deal, you can avail an additional 10% off on transactions via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Here are more details.

Key details

Everything to know about the deal

As part of Flipkart's 'Big Saving Days' sale, which is valid until May 7, the Google Pixel 4a (6GB/128GB) is listed at Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 31,999).

Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit transactions as well as an extra discount of up to Rs. 15,300 by exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and display

The Pixel 4a sports a Full-HD+ OLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Google Pixel 4a features a plastic body and a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it offers a single camera and a physical fingerprint scanner.

The handset bears a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

In India, it is available in only 'Just Black' color option.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Google Pixel 4a has a single 12.2MP (f/1.7) rear camera with OIS support along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper on the front.

Internals

It is powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor

The Google Pixel 4a draws power from a Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 (upgradeable to Android 11) and packs a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The device also offers support for stereo speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.