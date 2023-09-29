Google Photos rolls out with revamped design, updated Memories feed

By Sanjana Shankar 11:17 am Sep 29, 202311:17 am

The update will roll out to more countries in the coming months

Google is releasing its redesigned Photos app in the US, boasting an updated Memories feed, a reorganized bottom bar, and more. To start with, the "Google Photos" logo now sits on the left, while the Print store, Sharing, and account avatar are on the right. The bottom bar's Sharing tab has been swapped with "Memories," followed by Library and Search. Tablets have experienced a similar makeover, with the "Utilities" tab removed from the navigation rail.

Google Photos will give personalized title suggestions for your Memories

The most notable change is the Memories feed, showcasing a scrapbook-style timeline that uses AI for automatic curation and organization. Google aims to help users "easily relive, customize," and share their most memorable trips. The update will group photos and videos based on events and specific days. Users can craft memories, which work like albums, using a small floating action button that pops up when scrolling down. Plus, generative AI provides personalized title suggestions for Memories as well.

New features for creating and sharing memories

The revamped Google Photos app lets users co-create memories by inviting others to join in and add their photos or videos to an album. Another cool feature allows users to share memories as videos for messaging apps or social media platforms. The latest update gives the "Memories" tab a much more noticeable presence within the app, accessible right from the navigation bar. To note, "Memories" has always been accessible, seen as the stories-like carousel at the top of the app.

Redesigned app initially available in the US

The Google Photos redesign started rolling out in mid-August but has only recently become widely accessible with version 6.54. Users who haven't received the update yet can try using the "Force stop" option on Google Photos from App info. The update is not available on iOS devices at this time. The redesigned app will initially be available in the US and Google intends to broaden the redesigned app's reach to other countries in the upcoming months.