It is also available on Samsung's Galaxy S23 series

Google begins 'Circle to Search' deployment for Pixel Fold

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:05 pm Apr 03, 202403:05 pm

What's the story Google has initiated the rollout of its user-friendly visual search feature, Circle to Search (CtS), for the Pixel Fold. This announcement follows the initial availability of CtS on various models including Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 7a. The feature was also made available on Samsung's Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Usage

Functionality and limitations

The Circle to Search feature offers a seamless visual search experience on the cover screen of the Pixel Fold. However, it cannot be activated on certain displays such as the home screen of the foldable display or the Pixel Tablet due to lack of a navigation bar. While not covering the whole width of the inner screen, its results sheet does, giving it a slightly stretched appearance.

User control

Disabling Circle to Search and future updates

For users who accidentally trigger the Circle to Search feature, Google provides an option to disable it through a series of steps in the settings. Currently, this feature is available on the Pixel Fold that has been updated with the April security patch. However, it hasn't yet appeared on any tested Pixel Tablets. Google also revealed plans to introduce a translate button next to the search bar on phones, but this feature is not yet available on the Fold.