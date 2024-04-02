Next Article

Users can store up to 5 different resumes

Indeed unveils AI features for convenience of users, recruiters

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:35 pm Apr 02, 202404:35 pm

What's the story Indeed, a leading job portal owned by Recruiter Holdings, has announced a redesign of its user profile page. The revamp includes the introduction of an AI-driven writer, to help users detail their work history and the ability to store up to five different resumes. These enhancements aim to increase competition with other job platforms like LinkedIn, Talent.com, and ZipRecruiter.

Recruiter tools

Smart sourcing suite for recruiters

In addition to user-focused updates, Indeed has also launched a smart sourcing suite for recruiters. This suite includes AI-driven candidate summaries and personalized messaging features aimed at reducing "irrelevant outreach," a common issue where employers contact candidates who don't fit the job requirements. The company's new AI-enhanced messaging tool allows hiring managers to tailor communication with job applicants, further enhancing the recruitment process.

Efficiency boost

AI tools are already saving recruiters time

Indeed's smart sourcing suite, which includes automated interview scheduling, has reportedly saved recruiters up to six hours every week during trials. The company also addressed concerns about potential biases in AI-driven summaries, stating that a dedicated AI team is in place to prevent any harm. This approach mirrors competitor LinkedIn's strategy of incorporating AI into various aspects of its platform.

Core values

Indeed's commitment to streamlining hiring process

In a conversation with TechCrunch, Deepti Patibandla, Senior Director of Product at Indeed, emphasized the company's dedication to employment. She stated that unlike LinkedIn, which is essentially a professional social network, Indeed's core value is getting more people hired and making the hiring process easier. The company aims to help people find the right jobs, and avoid being overwhelmed by irrelevant job offers.