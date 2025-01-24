What's the story

Ever wondered how to keep your Instagram life a little less public or spy on when your friends are active without making it too obvious?

Well, Instagram's "Activity Status" feature is your ultimate tool for balancing privacy and staying in the loop.

Whether you're dodging certain DMs or just curious about your friends' late-night scroll sessions, this guide breaks it all down for Android users.

Ready to take control of your Instagram vibes? Here's how to tweak this underrated feature.