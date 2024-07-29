In short Simplifying... In short An AI-manipulated video of Vice President Kamala Harris has sparked controversy, with the Harris campaign condemning the video and Elon Musk defending it as legal parody.

Jul 29, 2024

What's the story A doctored video mimicking US Vice President Kamala Harris's voice has garnered over 123 million views on X after it was shared by Elon Musk. The video in question was doctored to show Harris speaking incoherently and making nonsensical statements, which Musk shared to mock her capabilities and performance. Harris is likely to be selected as Democratic presidential candidate. The viral video has raised concerns about the misuse of AI, as the US presidential election race heats up.

Harris campaign condemns video, Musk defends parody

The Harris campaign's spokesperson, Dr. Kate Tepper, denounced the video in an email to The Associated Press. She stated, "We believe American people want the real freedom, opportunity and security Vice President Harris is offering; not the fake, manipulated lies of Elon Musk and Donald Trump." In response to criticism suggesting that voice manipulation should be illegal, Musk defended his actions by stating, "I checked with renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznutz, and he said parody is legal in America."

Experts warn of AI's potential to spread misinformation

This incident highlights the growing apprehension about the potential of AI-generated media to disseminate misinformation. Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert at the University of California, Berkeley, praised the quality of the AI-generated voice but cautioned about its potential misuse. "The AI-generated voice is very good," Farid said. "Even though most people won't believe it is VP Harris's voice, the video is that much more powerful when the words are in her voice."

AI-generated misinformation: A global issue

The problem of AI-made misinformation is not confined to the US. Instances of deepfakes have surfaced globally, including fake audio clips in Slovakia and videos in India. In answer to these challenges, social media platforms like YouTube have implemented policies requiring users to disclose the usage of generative AI in their content. As the US heads toward election this November, the manipulation of AI technology for political gain, presents a pressing issue.