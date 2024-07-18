In short Simplifying... In short Apple has debunked rumors of using YouTube subtitles for AI training, stating that its OpenELM model, an open-source language model, was developed solely for research.

The tech giant confirmed that its intelligence models are trained on licensed data and public data from web-crawlers, not YouTube subtitles.

Apple denies using its OpenELM models for AI features

Apple refutes claims of using YouTube videos for AI training

By Akash Pandey 03:00 pm Jul 18, 202403:00 pm

What's the story Apple has officially denied using its open-source OpenELM model to power any artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning features, including Apple Intelligence. The tech giant's statement comes in the wake of an investigation that revealed major tech companies, including Apple, were utilizing YouTube content to train their AI models without the permission of creators. The dataset reportedly used encompassed over 170,000 videos from popular YouTube channels such as MKBHD and MrBeast.

Apple's assertion

OpenELM model solely for research purposes

Apple has clarified to 9to5Mac that the OpenELM model, released in April, was created exclusively for research purposes. The company aimed to contribute to the research community by advancing open-source large language model development. Apple researchers have previously described OpenELM as a "state-of-the-art open language model." The model is published open-source and is widely available, including on Apple's Machine Learning Research website.

Dataset usage

Apple Intelligence unaffected by 'YouTube subtitles' dataset

Apple further clarified that the "YouTube subtitles" dataset does not power Apple Intelligence, as OpenELM is not used in its development. The company has previously stated that its intelligence models were trained "on licensed data, including data selected to enhance specific features, as well as publicly available data collected by our web-crawler." Additionally, Apple revealed it has no plans to build any new versions of the OpenELM model.