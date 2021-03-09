Home / News / Science News / Lenovo Legion 2 Pro appears on Geekbench with 16GB RAM
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro appears on Geekbench with 16GB RAM

Harshita Malik
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro appears on Geekbench with 16GB RAM

Lenovo is working to launch its latest gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench (via Abhishek Yadav), revealing its key specifications.

As per the listing, the Legion 2 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset (codenamed 'lahaina'), 16GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Here's our roundup.

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors? How much did Lenovo Legion 2 Pro score on Geekbench? Legion 2 Pro will flaunt a 144Hz screen A 64MP main camera is expected Under the hood, it will support 120W fast-charging Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor grading platform that ranks chipsets based on single-core and multi-core performances.

While evaluating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same procedure is repeated to calculate single-core results.

The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

How much did Lenovo Legion 2 Pro score on Geekbench?

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro's Geekbench listing, with model number L70081, was uploaded earlier today. The listing claims that the phone has scored a single-core score of 1,130 and a multi-core score of 3,779.

Legion 2 Pro will flaunt a 144Hz screen

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is expected to feature a conventional screen with thick bezels and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will sport dual cameras.

The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

A 64MP main camera is expected

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will pack a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 20MP front-facing snapper.

Under the hood, it will support 120W fast-charging

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

At the heart, it shall run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

Lenovo will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Legion 2 Pro smartphone at the time of launch. However, it is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 55,000.

