Lenovo Legion 2 Pro appears on Geekbench with 16GB RAM

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro's Geekbench listing, with model number L70081, was uploaded earlier today. The listing claims that the phone has scored a single-core score of 1,130 and a multi-core score of 3,779.
The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will pack a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 20MP front-facing snapper.
Lenovo will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Legion 2 Pro smartphone at the time of launch. However, it is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 55,000.