A 50MP front camera is common to both models

HMD launches affordable 5G smartphones you can repair at home

By Akash Pandey 07:59 pm Jul 25, 202407:59 pm

What's the story HMD Global has introduced its first set of smartphones in India: HMD Crest and Crest Max. These locally-made devices are designed with repairability in mind, meaning several components like the screen, battery, charging port, and back panel can be easily replaced at home. The smartphones will be sold online via Amazon during the upcoming Great Freedom Sale. The HMD Crest and Crest Max are priced at ₹14,500 and ₹16,500, respectively, and will be available with ₹1,500 discount during the sale.

Device features

The devices sport a 90Hz OLED screen

Both the HMD Crest and Crest Max feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by 'strengthened glass,' while the back of the phones is also made of glass. These models are rated IP52 for basic splash resistance. They come pre-installed with Android 14, free of bloatware as promised by HMD Global. The phones support wireless connectivity options including 5G (dual-SIM), Wi-Fi 5 (ac), and Bluetooth 5.0.

Information

The HMD Crest is equipped with a 50MP rear camera and a depth sensor. The Crest Max upgrades to a 64MP main camera, adds a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and swaps the depth sensor with a 2MP macro camera. Both models maintain an impressive 50MP front-facing camera.

Hardware

Both phones are powered by a 5,000mAh battery

The HMD Crest, an entry-level 5G phone, is powered by the 6nm UNISOC T760 chipset, plus a Mali-G57 GPU and a 5G modem. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD. The Crest Max offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage while retaining the same entry-level chipset. Both phones are powered by a 5,000mAh battery, rated for 800 charge cycles. They come with a 33W adapter in the box.