Zuckerberg admits feeling socially awkward, thanks to 'robot' label
What's the story
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted to being socially awkward.
He made the revelation on an episode of comedian Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend.
When asked if he has ever felt socially awkward, Zuckerberg sarcastically replied that he is "really smooth."
However, he later confessed that he is indeed "the most awkward person," thanks to being called a "robot" online.
Banter
Humorous take on Zuckerberg's social skills
During the podcast, Von jokingly said Zuckerberg looked like someone who had "watched a video on how to be a 'guy' on YouTube or something." The Meta CEO laughed at the comment.
Von also said everyone is "awkward in different ways" and there must be situations where Zuckerberg doesn't feel socially awkward at all.
To this, Zuckerberg jokingly said he hasn't found those environments yet.
Bunker rumors
Zuckerberg clarifies his underground tunnel project
Apart from talking about his social skills, Zuckerberg also debunked rumors of an underground tunnel he is building in Hawaii.
Media reports had called it a "Doomsday bunker," but Zuckerberg said it is more of an underground storage situation than a bunker.
He jokingly replied to Von's idea of using the space for hiding some illicit substances, saying, "Well, you and I differ."