What's the story

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted to being socially awkward.

He made the revelation on an episode of comedian Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend.

When asked if he has ever felt socially awkward, Zuckerberg sarcastically replied that he is "really smooth."

However, he later confessed that he is indeed "the most awkward person," thanks to being called a "robot" online.