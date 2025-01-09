What's the story

Ever wondered how to boost your Instagram game with one simple trick? Meet Alt Text, the unsung hero of accessibility and search visibility.

Whether you're a content creator or just love sharing snaps, adding alt text to your photos can make your posts more inclusive and discoverable. The best part? It's super easy on Android!

This guide will show you step-by-step how to optimize both new and existing posts with alt text for a smarter, more accessible feed.