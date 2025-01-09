Max out your reach with Instagram's best-kept secret
What's the story
Ever wondered how to boost your Instagram game with one simple trick? Meet Alt Text, the unsung hero of accessibility and search visibility.
Whether you're a content creator or just love sharing snaps, adding alt text to your photos can make your posts more inclusive and discoverable. The best part? It's super easy on Android!
This guide will show you step-by-step how to optimize both new and existing posts with alt text for a smarter, more accessible feed.
New post
Adding alt text to new posts
Open Instagram on your Android and select a photo to upload.
After editing, navigate to Advanced Settings before posting.
Choose "Write Alt Text" under Accessibility.
Type a descriptive text about your image, incorporating any text it contains and crucial aspects such as actions or locations.
Save your alt text with the checkmark icon, then post as you normally would.
Existing post
Updating existing posts with alt text
To add alt text to an existing post, navigate to the post on your profile and tap the three dots icon above the post. Select "Edit."
Scroll down to "Edit Alt Text" at the bottom. For carousel posts, ensure to add distinct alt texts for each image.
Input your alt text, review it for accuracy, and save your changes by tapping "Done."
Writing tips
Best practices for crafting effective alt text
When crafting alt text for Instagram pics, keep it clear, concise, and as descriptive as needed.
Include key details like any words appearing in the image itself (think memes, quotes, etc.) as screen readers can't read that part.
Explain actions, objects, people, and places that are relevant to the image's context, but avoid overloading with unnecessary details. Brevity is key for readability and effectiveness.