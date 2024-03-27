Next Article

Each code is redeemable only once per player

Free Fire MAX codes for March 27: How to redeem

By Pradnesh Naik 09:19 am Mar 27, 2024

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released new redemption codes, allowing players to receive free rewards to boost their progress in difficult stages. It is crucial to remember that each code can only be used once per player and is valid for a limited period. Generally, these codes remain usable for 12-18 hours, underscoring the importance of swift action to claim the rewards promptly.

Codes

Check out today's codes

The redeem codes for Wednesday (March 27) can help you earn valuable items such as weapons, skins, character outfits, and more. The codes for today are: M6F0N9W8ITTD2L3P, C9L7B4K2E8Y0W3XT, N3G0R2TJ6Q7KBT5H, U8W7TYGA4S0J6N2E, D5TFGR9G2X8E7M6V, ZY3F9BTQ8H2S0X6W, P7N3X0B6J4D86L9K, A4T6GERW9G3M7Y5R, F2J8EW0X5B4V7C9S, VM3K9NTF5Q7S0H8T, L5A2BR7T8D3R9Q6P, H6W0X3H65S7V5J4M. Do note that some codes may not work in all regions due to server restrictions.

Process

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem a Garena Free Fire MAX code, head to the official rewards redemption page and sign in using your account details. Then, input the code into the designated field and click "Confirm." Rewards associated with valid codes are typically delivered within 24 hours of redemption. Players are encouraged to remain alert for new codes and swiftly claim complimentary rewards.