Meta shares AI-generated Northern Lights images, netizens are not impressed

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:58 am Oct 13, 202409:58 am

What's the story Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, and Threads has sparked a debate with its latest recommendation to use artificial intelligence (AI) for recreating images of the Northern Lights. The company shared the idea along with three AI-synthesized pictures of the Aurora Borealis on Threads. However, user reactions to Meta's proposal have been a mixed bag, mostly critical.

The AI-generated images displayed the Northern Lights over the Golden Gate Bridge, a city skyline, and a ferris wheel, among other places. Meta's move was an attempt to ride on the trending moment of people sharing their own pics of the Northern Lights, from Thursday night's rare display in the US. However, user reactions ranged from thoughtful criticism to outright anger and humor.

Critics also argue that Meta's social media team has completely misunderstood the essence of users' posts. They believe these posts are not just about showcasing a beautiful picture, but also about participating in a collective celebration of a rare and shared lived experience. This criticism suggests an AI-generated image may not be appropriate for such occasions.

The debate around Meta's AI-generated Northern Lights images highlights ongoing societal discussions about the role and impact of AI in fields like photography. Questions are being raised about the ethics of training AI on the internet's vast collection of works by artists, writers, musicians, and photographers. As these debates continue, posts like Meta's may continue to stir controversy and spark discussion.