Mozilla's new paid tool scrubs leaked personal info from web

Feb 07, 2024

What's the story Mozilla has launched a new subscription service called the Mozilla Monitor Plus. It is designed to keep your personal information safe by monitoring online data brokers and removing your private details from their databases. Building on the Mozilla Monitor, which notifies users of data breaches involving their email addresses, Monitor Plus goes a step further by covering over 190 data broker sites. For $9 (Rs. 747) a month or $107.88 (Rs. 8,940) a year, you can have peace of mind.

Usage

Free one-time scan and data breach alerts for subscribers

Curious how exposed your data is? Mozilla offers a free one-time scan to show you where your information may have been leaked. To get started, simply sign up for a Mozilla account and provide your name, current city, state, date of birth, and email address. Mozilla encrypts this data, ensuring it's only used to give you accurate results. Monitor Plus subscribers will receive alerts about data breaches, with high-risk breaches highlighted and advice on how to get your data removed.

Issues

What kind of data is at risk?

Data leaks on the web might include your passwords, financial information, and contact details. Even other personal info might be exposed, putting you at risk of identity theft. Hence, Mozilla's new tool is a necessity.

Availability

Availability and additional features of Mozilla Monitor services

At the moment, Mozilla Monitor and Monitor Plus are available to users in the US only. Google also offers a similar tool for keeping tabs on your personal information online. By signing up for Mozilla's service, you'll gain access to extra features like two-factor authentication, Mozilla VPN, and the Firefox Relay email alias tool. These tools are designed to boost your online security and privacy by shielding your personal information from unauthorized access and potential misuse.