NASA's Parker Solar Probe, the fastest human-made object, has made history by 'touching' the Sun, collecting plasma samples, and measuring its magnetic field.

Designed to withstand extreme speeds, heat, and radiation, the probe uses a 4.5-inch carbon-composite shield to endure temperatures up to 1,371 degrees Celsius.

This resilient probe continues its record-breaking journey, aiming to get within 6.12 million kilometers of the Sun.

By Akash Pandey 05:52 pm Jul 12, 202405:52 pm

What's the story NASA's Parker Solar Probe, on a mission to study the Sun's outer corona, has equaled its own record for the fastest speed ever achieved by a human-made object. The probe was recorded traveling at an impressive 635,266km/h on June 29. This marks the second time it has reached this speed since its launch in 2018. The probe is projected to increase its speed further, reaching an estimated top speed of 692,000km/h when it makes closest approach to Sun in 2025.

Sun encounter

Parker Solar Probe's historic 'touch' with the Sun

The probe's speeds are achieved through careful timing and momentum, as it loops around the Sun and aligns with Venus's orbit. In April 2021, it made history by 'touching' the Sun for the first time, collecting plasma samples, and measuring changes in its magnetic field. Since then, it has finished 20th close approach, coming within 7.26 million kilometers of the layer of ionized gas considered to be the Sun's surface. The ultimate goal is to get within 6.12 million kilometers.

Durability

Probe's design withstands extreme speeds and temperatures

The Parker Solar Probe is designed to endure not only incredible speeds but also extreme heat and radiation. Its protective measures include a 4.5-inch carbon-composite shield capable of withstanding nearly 1,371 degrees Celsius. This design ensures the probe's resilience as it continues its record-breaking journey around the Sun. The Parker Solar Probe is expected to hold onto the title of the fastest human-made object for the foreseeable future.