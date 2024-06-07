Next Article

The device will likely be priced under ₹25,000 in India

Nothing CMF Phone (1) to debut soon: Check rumored specs

By Akash Pandey 05:16 pm Jun 07, 202405:16 pm

What's the story The CMF Phone (1), a budget smartphone from Nothing's sub-brand CMF, has been officially confirmed for launch. As for the highlights, the device is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display, a Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. The phone is expected to be priced under ₹25,000 in India.

Asthetics

The phone will offer a replaceable back cover

The design of the CMF Phone (1) is expected to align with Nothing's peppy and cool aesthetics. Leaked images suggest a resemblance to the iPhone SE, featuring a pop orange casing. A recent official teaser revealed a round slidable button on the rear panel, speculated to be a trigger for opening the device's removable back.

What's inside?

Hardware and battery specifications

The CMF Phone (1) is expected to run on Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device will feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, as per a leak. A 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls is on the cards. Additionally, the phone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Pricing and availability

Expected pricing and storage variants

The CMF Phone (1) is expected to launch at around $249 (approximately ₹21,000) for the 128GB storage variant and $279 (around ₹23,300) for the 256GB storage variant. The retweet of CMF's post by the Nothing India handle suggests a possible launch in India. Given Nothing's aggressive promotion of its previous model, the Phone (2a), it seems likely that this budget-focused smartphone will also be introduced in India.